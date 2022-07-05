Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.72 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

