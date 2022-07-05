Grove Bank & Trust Has $642,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,147,000 after buying an additional 289,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

