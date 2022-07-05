Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

