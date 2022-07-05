Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in American States Water by 3.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American States Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in American States Water by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $103.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

