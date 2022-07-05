Sfmg LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sfmg LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $10,039,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

