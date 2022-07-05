Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $659.95 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $777.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $995.78.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

