Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.