Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 266,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 28.79%. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

