Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 308.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,760 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $33,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Shares of DFS opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

