Sfmg LLC Sells 397 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

