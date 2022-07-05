Strs Ohio Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $36,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of USB opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

