SIBCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $2.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,738.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.90 or 0.05714307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00028872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00254550 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00616063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00075242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.68 or 0.00530326 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

