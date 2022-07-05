IOI Token (IOI) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, IOI Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $307,970.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,735.96 or 0.99988620 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

