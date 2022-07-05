Mina (MINA) Market Cap Hits $366.20 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Mina has a market capitalization of $366.20 million and approximately $23.01 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00156642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016196 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 574,322,282 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.