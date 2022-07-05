CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $5,602,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 138.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

