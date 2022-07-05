ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s current price.

ACVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.28. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

