SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 122.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

