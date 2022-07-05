Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 598 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

