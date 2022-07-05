487 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $484.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.77. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

