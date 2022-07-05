Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWM opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

