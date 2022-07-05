Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

