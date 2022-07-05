Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,711,000 after purchasing an additional 210,988 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after acquiring an additional 98,874 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

