Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYG. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

