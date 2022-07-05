Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,624 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC owned 0.10% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

