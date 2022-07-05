TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE SNX opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.37.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In related news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,312 shares of company stock worth $2,731,952 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 357,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.