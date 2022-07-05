AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.98 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

AVAV opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

