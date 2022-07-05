Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 27,030 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,312,603.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,866,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,180,490. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $168.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

