Needham & Company LLC Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $31.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Carvana to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

Carvana stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

