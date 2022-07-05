Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.76 million. Progress Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

