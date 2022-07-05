Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ELV opened at $485.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

About Elevance Health (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.