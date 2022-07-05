Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

