KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $508.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.59 and a 200-day moving average of $535.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

