Exane Derivatives Takes $591,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

