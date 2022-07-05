Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 155,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $3,433,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in B2Gold by 2,655.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 458,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in B2Gold by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 676,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in B2Gold by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,599 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

