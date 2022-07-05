Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,800 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 197,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.04. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

