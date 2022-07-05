Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 172,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

