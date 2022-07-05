Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,891 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 9,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Unitil by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Unitil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Unitil stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

