Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COO stock opened at $318.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.87 and its 200 day moving average is $379.87. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $297.34 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.89.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

