Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 2,650 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

