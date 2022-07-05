Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after buying an additional 303,436 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,203,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,521,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

