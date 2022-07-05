Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 196,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 463,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

