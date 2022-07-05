Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.50.

Shares of FICO opened at $408.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.