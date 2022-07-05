Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

VEEV opened at $204.11 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.18 and a 200-day moving average of $204.54.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.68.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,371 shares of company stock worth $7,106,306 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

