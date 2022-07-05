Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Lowered by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 511.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Masimo by 25.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Masimo stock opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.33.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.