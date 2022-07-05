Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.75. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

