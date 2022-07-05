Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $886,000 Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229,034 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $47,149,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zynga by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256,834 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $34,465,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

