Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 107,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,866 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average is $205.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

