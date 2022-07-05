42,500 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DKNG stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.
DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
