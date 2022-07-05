Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $801,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.43.

Shares of TDG opened at $541.69 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $570.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

