Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

LPLA opened at $181.23 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

